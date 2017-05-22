Seven Clans Casino Responds to Viral Bedbug Facebook Video

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — Management at Seven Clans Casino in Thief River Falls is responding to the discovery of bed bugs in one of their hotel rooms.

“There’s nothing like lying in bed and having bed bugs crawling around you,” said Blake Fitzgerald, who shot the video while in the room. “You know, I’ve stayed in hundreds and hundreds of hotels and I’ve never had bed bugs before. ”

Fitzgerald, who is from Baudette, posted the video to Facebook after finding the bugs over the weekend.

It has already been viewed more than 60,000 times.

Hotel staff shut down the room and quarantined it for treatment.

They say it is an isolated incident at the hotel.

They also said they had already put in place a program to treat the entire hotel for this issue prior to new beds, furniture, and carpeting being installed later this year.