Two Dead After House Fire on Lake Traverse Reservation

Two escaped the fire but after the fire was out, two others were found upstairs

SISSETON, SD — Two people have died in a house fire on the Lake Traverse Indian Reservation in northeastern South Dakota.

The Sisseton Fire Chief says an adult and a child escaped from the burning home Sunday.

After the fire was out, two others were found upstairs.

They were taken to a hospital in Sisseton where they died.

He says the cause of the fire is being investigated by the South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office.