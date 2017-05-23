Aldi Breaks Ground in Dilworth After a High Demand for the Store

The grocery store known for having affordable food is coming to the Fargo-Moorhead area

DILWORTH, Minn. — A groundbreaking was held this morning in Dilworth for a highly requested grocery store.

The metro’s first Aldi grocery store is coming to 34th Street North in Dilworth, near Walmart.

The national chain is known for selling common foods and produce at cheaper than usual prices.

Dilworth Mayor Chad Olson said this will boost the city’s economy, but also be an asset for the greater Fargo-Moorhead area.

“This is a very significant investment,” said Dilworth Mayor Chad Olson. “I think with that, we see that the city of Dilworth is a viable option and should be given great consideration for the development of new businesses.”

Olson said if the weather conditions are favorable, the new Aldi location could be open by Thanksgiving.