Fargo City Commission Unanimously Votes for Student Housing Complex

Monday night, all commissioners voted in favor of the same plans

FARGO, ND — A student housing complex near NDSU is set to move forward after a unanimous vote from the Fargo City Commission.

Plans for the four-story student apartment went over a nearby public alley.

This move requires a super majority vote of 4-1 from the city commission and it failed earlier this month.

Monday night, all commissioners voted in favor of the same plans.

Many neighbors are upset with the project.

One student who lives nearby says they should have picked a better spot.

“It is just beside the main road, University Drive,” said Shabbir Ahmed. “It should be at a serene and calm and quiet place. It should not be too far from NDSU, but I think this location is not appropriate for the apartment buildings.”

The building will have more than 100 apartments.

Developers hope to have it ready for the 2018 school year.