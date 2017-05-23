Girls Soccer: North Hands Deacons First Loss, Eagles Edge Packers

Shanley-Oak Grove suffers first loss of the season to Fargo North.

FARGO, N.D. – A few weeks ago Shanley-Oak Grove traveled to Fargo North and handed the Spartans a loss on the pitch. Tuesday North returned the favor handing the Deacons its first loss of the season 3-2. Molly Sarafolean charted a goal for Fargo North in the win.

It was not a good day to be a home team on the pitch in the area. The Davies Eagles went on the road and defeated West Fargo 1-0. Anna Davison scored the lone goal of the game for the Eagles.