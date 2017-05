Grand Forks Police Close Luring Bunny Investigation

The case is now deemed inactive

GRAND FORKS, ND —┬áThe case of a man in a bunny suit trying to lure children into a van in Grand Forks is closed.

Police say that after tracking down countless vans and interviewing their owners, there’s no proof of any wrongdoing.

The case is now deemed inactive.

The report earlier this month was of a man wearing a bunny costume, approaching children and asking them if they wanted to pet the bunny he had in his van.

Police say there have been no further reports of such activity.