LIVE: Exhibit Remembering 9/11 Coming To RRVF

Exhibit Remembering 9/11 Coming To RRVF

Exhibit Started By Family Of Fallen FDNY Firefighter

Katy Stenerson with the Red River Valley Fair joins Adam to talk about the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, which is coming to this year’s Red River Valley Fair.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation organizes the exhibit.

Siller was a New York City firefighter who literally abandoned his car in traffic to reach the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Sadly, he died in the collapse of the South Tower.

The exhibit features video and audio from the day, along with steel beams from the towers.

Four former FDNY firefighters who responded that day will also be sharing their stories during the exhibit.

Find out more about the Red River Valley Fair by clicking here.