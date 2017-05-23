Minnesota Lawmakers Hammer Out Budget Details in Special Session

TJ Nelson

 

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota lawmakers are back at the Capitol to wrap up work on the budget after a tense finish to the regular legislative session.

Legislative leaders and Gov. Dayton struck a deal as time ran down toward a required midnight adjournment Monday.

It included coming back in an immediate special session needed to plow through the details.

Both the House and Senate are due in floor sessions at 3 p.m. Wednesday, giving them time to finalize details beforehand.

The two sides agreed to put $660 million of a big surplus toward tax relief and $300 million toward roads and bridges.

Another $50 million goes to expand preschool offerings.

