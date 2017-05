Moorhead Man Arrested in Child Porn Investigation

The Clay County Attorney's office is considering charges

MOORHEAD, Minn. — An online child porn investigation has led police to a predatory sex offender in Moorhead.

Investigators seized two tablets and a cellphone from the home of 33-year-old Justin Worcester-Jordan.

Authorities got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Court documents say Jordan was convicted of criminal sexual conduct for molesting a six-year-old girl in 1997.

In 2006, he was convicted of another sex crime in Texas.