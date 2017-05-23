Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to Return to Fargo Theatre

FARGO, ND -- A band known for mixing elements of country, bluegrass, folk, mountain music and rock & roll is coming back to Fargo. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is bringing their five decades of hits to the Fargo Theatre… continue reading ›
FARGO, ND -- Fargo police say someone fired a shot inside an apartment in the 1700 block of 25th Avenue South. Officers responded to a 911 call just after midnight on a report of what sounded like a gunshot… continue reading ›
GRAND FORKS, ND -- The case of a man in a bunny suit trying to lure children into a van in Grand Forks is closed. Police say that after tracking down countless vans and interviewing their owners, there's no proof of… continue reading ›