Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to Return to Fargo Theatre

A presale begins Thursday on the Jade Presents app

FARGO, ND — A band known for mixing elements of country, bluegrass, folk, mountain music and rock & roll is coming back to Fargo.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is bringing their five decades of hits to the Fargo Theatre on October 22.

The last time the band was in Fargo was during Ribfest in 2013.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 11 for $42.50.

They are available at jadepresents.com and at the Tickets300 box office.