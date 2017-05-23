No Charges Filed Against West Fargo Officer

West Fargo, N.D. (KFGO) – A special prosecutor has decided not to file charges against long-time West Fargo Police Officer Greg Warren.

An assistant Barnes County State’s Attorney reviewed the investigation by a state crime bureau agent and decided not to file charges.

Warren, a 42-year veteran of the department is a Lieutenant who heads the investigations division, was accused of providing information to insurance representatives, private investigators, banks and other civilian criminal justice partners with legitimate law enforcement goals, according to his attorney.

He was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month.

His lawyer says Warren is humbled by the outpouring of support, is pleased that the investigation confirmed his professional conduct and is anxious to return to work.

The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office sent the report to Barnes County because of its close working relationship with Warren.

West Fargo statement regarding Lt. Greg Warren