Pig Abuse Investigated In Towner County, ND

Cando, N.D. (KFGO) – The Towner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of animal cruelty after pigs were stolen from a Cando area farm.

Sheriff Dustin Kuchar said they are currently investigating the theft of two pigs that may have been thrown into a fire during a party. He said they have suspects but declined to give any further details as the investigation is still open.

The pigs were roughly 20 pounds.

No further information was provided at this time.