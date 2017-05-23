Pig Abuse Investigated In Towner County, ND

Cando, N.D. (KFGO) – The Towner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of animal cruelty after pigs were stolen from a Cando area farm.
Sheriff Dustin Kuchar said they are currently investigating the theft of two pigs that may have been thrown into a fire during a party. He said they have suspects but declined to give any further details as the investigation is still open.
