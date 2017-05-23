Prosecutors Read Hunter’s Statement to Police on the Death of Clarence Flowers

Ashley Hunter's attorney says the state's timeline of events doesn't make sense

FARGO, ND — A Fargo double-murder trial begins with opening statements.

Inside a room on the third floor of the Cass County Courthouse, a jury, along with a crowd, goes back in time to June 22nd of 2015.

The state takes the courtroom through the events that lead to Ashley Hunter being charged with two counts of murder and one count of arson.

Most of the morning focused on murder scene number one at 319 12th Avenue North, where Clarence Flowers was found dead.

“You will hear what happened to Clarence Flowers in the defendant’s own words,” said Prosecutor Leah Viste. “So I hit him. First, in the upper part of his neck and the knife went all the way in down into his…I don’t know. It started crunching like it went into his spine or something.”

The state is referring to the statement that Hunter made to police at the end of his initial questioning.

Hunter turned himself in after the body of 24-year-old Sam Traut was found.

He’s also charged with the beating death of Traut.

Hunter’s attorney said the interview with police is what has created holes in the case.

“If there was a piece of evidence that pointed in any other direction, it was ignored,” said Samuel Gereszek, Hunter’s attorney.

