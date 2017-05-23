The Future of Fargo’s Downtown

They say a healthy downtown is a sign of a healthy city

FARGO, ND — Downtown Fargo is quickly changing and development of a new high-rise will shake things up even more.

It’s why this group behind me is working on plans to improve downtown Fargo’s aging infrastructure while meeting the needs of the people.

They’re mainly talking about how to improve the roadways, continue progress after the Block 9 high-rise is complete and how to meet the needs of the homeless population.

Officials with InFocus say they have more than 50 ideas on how to continue developing the neighborhood.

At the end of the meeting, those in attendance will be asked to vote on the priorities they see as most important.

“If you’ve been to other cities, you might notice a weak downtown, or it feels kind of not exciting,” said Nicole Krutchfield, who is a planning administrator with the city of Fargo. “Sometimes, that’s a symptom of other things that are going wrong in a city.”

Throughout the past year, InFocus held focus group sessions to gauge what the public wants to see in this historic part of Fargo.

If you missed tonight’s meeting, there’s still a way to make your voice heard about the future of downtown.

Click here to go to voice your opinion.