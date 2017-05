West Fargo Police Lieutenant Reinstated After Investigation

WEST FARGO, ND — A special prosecutor has decided not to file charges against West Fargo Lieutenant Greg Warren.

The decision was made by an assistant Barnes County State’s Attorney to prevent a conflict on interest in Cass County.

The investigation began after Warren provided potential personal information unrelated to a criminal investigation to a civilian.

He was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month but has now been reinstated.

Warren is a 42-year veteran of the department and heads the investigations division.

City officials say Warren will not be facing any disciplinary actions as a result of the criminal or internal investigation.