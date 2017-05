The Beltrami Sheriff’s Office reports a significant disruption to 911 service in northern Minnesota.

Phone companies are working on the situation.

If you cannot get through on 911, please dial our non-emergency number: 218-333-9111.

This is affecting multiple counties.

You will most likely get a busy signal when trying to call 911 from a cell phone or VOIP service, some landline service is also being impacted.

Dial the non-emergency number for your local jurisdiction if you cannot get through on 911.