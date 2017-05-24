A Walk in Their Boots: Fargo Fire, Sanford POWER Team Take on Stair Challenge

To Understand What it Takes To Be A Firefighter, Sandford POWER Employees Suit Up

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Fire Department is challenging Sanford POWER to take a walk in their boots.

Helmets on, suits zipped, and equipment ready.

That’s what employees of Sanford POWER did to prepare to walk up 10 flights of steps in the new Sanford Medical Center.

It’s all so they can understand just what it takes to work as the firefighters they help train.

“I put the idea in with Fargo Fire and they said that’d be a great idea to first get in the facility because they have to protect us here,” said Phillip Faught, who works at Sanford POWER. “But then also show us how much of a challenge it is since we’re testing them. It gives us an idea of what they do in the real world.”

Sanford POWER employees train rescue workers and athletes in high physical situations.

Three teams of two POWER people and one firefighter took to the stairs.

It took at least four minutes for each team to reach the top.

The firefighters were impressed with the Sanford employees’ effort.

“They worked hard and they wanted to do well and see what it takes,” said Fargo Fire Chief Steve Dirksen.

“It shows that they need to be in shape. Not only strong, but they have to have a good cardiovascular system to get through this challenge or their daily work,” Faught said.

They carried up about 120 pounds of equipment up the flights of stairs.

“The equipment is heavier than I anticipated,” admitted Faught. “When they put it all on us…I’ve done some stair workouts with some weight and stuff…but, you know, it’s heavy and it doesn’t move well so that part was hard.”

“The one key that I think everybody realized today is that when they got to the 10th floor, that’s just the beginning,” said Chief Dirksen. “They have to go to work. If there was a problem, they’d have to start stretching hoses and attacking the fire and doing the work of firefighting.”

Faught said he has a new appreciation for what the firefighters do.

“Some of them keep themselves in tip–top shape and take such pride in their work and they’re very professional,” he said. “We knew that going in, but it’s fun to experience that firsthand.”

The fire department hopes this experience can benefit training in the future.

“As we develop training programs for folks to make sure that they are physically fit and be able to do the jobs, they’ll have an understanding of how to develop those programs that will help us,” said Chief Dirksen.

The new Sanford Medical Center is set to open up in Fargo by the end of July.

If you want to find out more about Sanford Power and their services, click here.