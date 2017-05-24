App of the Week: Sortly

Keep track of all your stuff during spring cleaning with Sortly.

All the rain we’ve been having lately has created the perfect opportunity to do some spring cleaning. But as you’re clearing out the garage, house and attic of all their winter clutter, it can be tough to keep track of all the good things you find in there buried under the rubble.

From antiques to collectables to your grandpa’s old vinyl collection, Francie Black has the perfect way to keep your collection of valuables under control in this week’s App of the Week.