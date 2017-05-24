Fargo Park District Earning Their Green Thumbs by Planting More than 75,000 Flowers

FARGO, ND — Crews are hard at work in hopes of making your summer a little brighter.

Staff with the Fargo Park District are planting flowers all around town.

The fresh displays will be in different locations including downtown, the airport, and the golf courses.

Crews are made up of many seasonal employees, as well as staff from the forestry department.

The annual planting has been a park district tradition for several decades.

“I have different designs on everything,” said horticulturist Greg Haberman. “Annual flowers have a lot of color so they’re kind of a pop of color where ever they are at. They are for the public to enjoy, so enjoy them!”

In total, the city will display more than 75,000 flowers.