Fargo Police Looking For Paintball Vandals

The only description according to their Facebook posting is a red car and a white car.

Fargo Police say two vehicles were reported shooting paintballs at houses overnight.

The homes are located on the north side of Fargo.

If you have any information, Fargo Police ask that you call the Red River Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.