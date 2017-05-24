Former Moorhead Pancheros Employee Charged

Sam Hagen, 18, was an employee at the Pancheros in Moorhead and allegedly used his cell phone to record women in the bathroom

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead man is out of jail after allegedly using his cell phone to record women in the bathroom at Pancheros in Moorhead.

This came after days of investigation that caught many at the restaurant and in the community by surprise.

Sam Hagen is an 18–year–old Moorhead High School senior who had been working at Pancheros in Moorhead for nearly a year.

A female customer allegedly found Hagen’s cell phone in the women’s restroom back on May 5th.

Hagen cooperated with Moorhead police over the past few weeks, and turned himself in after charges were filed.

Hagen faces two gross misdeameanors and one felony charge of interfering with privacy because one of the three alleged victims was a minor.

According to court documents, Hagen told investigators he recorded the videos for his “sexual pleasure.”

“Using his cell phone, in a women’s bathroom, he had reportedly taped his cell phone with the video recording in a position under the sink so that it would capture females as they entered the bathroom and used the toilet,” said Lt. Tory Jacobson of the Moorhead Police Department.

Pancheros management declined to speak on camera but they said Hagen was fired immediately after the cell phone was brought to their attention.

Pancheros also is enhancing inspections of their bathrooms to ensure the public that their restaurant is a safe place.

Hagen faces up to five years in prison and up to a $14,000 dollar fine if convicted.