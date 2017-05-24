Grand Forks Holding Call to Action Meeting at Alerus Center

Four action committees will be set up to begin developing strategies and recommendations for a Community Plan to chart a course forward

GRAND FORKS, ND — People in Grand Forks will gather Thursday night to talk about combating substance abuse.

The Call to Action will be held at 7 p.m. at the Alerus Center.

Mayor Michael Brown, city council members and community leaders will talk about how addiction and substance abuse impacts the community.

They’ll also talk about what to do to fight the problem.

