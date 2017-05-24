North Dakota Making the Switch from Visa to Mastercard

NORTH DAKOTA — North Dakota is making the switch from Visa to Mastercard.
Human Services will begin using the new Way2Go Card on June 1.
It’ll replace the ReliaCard.
The cards are issued to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families clients, Child Care Assistance Program providers, and parents who choose not to receive electronic child support payments through direct deposit.
Funds on the ReliaCard will not expire.
The change comes after the state signed a contract with a new vendor to process electronic payment transactions.
