North Dakota Making the Switch from Visa to Mastercard

It'll replace the ReliaCard
TJ Nelson

 

NORTH DAKOTA — North Dakota is making the switch from Visa to Mastercard.

Human Services will begin using the new Way2Go Card on June 1.

It’ll replace the ReliaCard.

The cards are issued to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families clients, Child Care Assistance Program providers, and parents who choose not to receive electronic child support payments through direct deposit.

Funds on the ReliaCard will not expire.

The change comes after the state signed a contract with a new vendor to process electronic payment transactions.

Related Post

Grand Forks Woman Cited After Fleeing Crash with B...
Leader of Standing Rock Tribe Says DAPL Protesters...
Two Major Marijuana Busts in North Dakota
New Standardized Tests in North Dakota Schools for...

You Might Like