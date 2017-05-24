President Trump on Meeting Pope Francis: “It was the Honor of a Lifetime”

Trump meets tomorrow with NATO and European Union officials

INTERNATIONAL — President Trump says meeting with Pope Francis was the “honor of a lifetime.”

Trump tweeted that a private meeting with the pontiff at the Vatican leaves him “more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world.”



The president and pope have a contentious history, but appeared on good terms after their conversation.

Trump also met with the Belgian prime minister in Brussels.

He said they will work together on “various problems. Number one is terrorism.’

