West Fargo Softball Heads into EDC Tournament as Heavy Favorite

Packers are the 19-time defending state champions
Keith Albertson

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo’s softball team is heading into the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament as the No. 1 seed.

The Packers (27-3, 7-0 EDC) are the 19-time defending state champions in North Dakota, but that doesn’t mean they are looking ahead past the first matchup.

We kind of just gotta take it one day at a time, making sure that everything we do it our best,” senior Stephanie Dullum said. “Keep pushing yourself harder every single day.”

West Fargo faces 8-seed Devils Lake (3-12, 3-2 EDC) on Thursday at 12:00 p.m.

Related Post

West Fargo Woman Injured After Crash with Flatbed ...
Devils Lake Man Gets Split Conviction on Restauran...
Barnes County Prosecutors Reviewing Investigation ...
ND Attorney General Says Devils Lake City Commissi...

You Might Like