West Fargo Softball Heads into EDC Tournament as Heavy Favorite

Packers are the 19-time defending state champions

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo’s softball team is heading into the Eastern Dakota Conference tournament as the No. 1 seed.

The Packers (27-3, 7-0 EDC) are the 19-time defending state champions in North Dakota, but that doesn’t mean they are looking ahead past the first matchup.

We kind of just gotta take it one day at a time, making sure that everything we do it our best,” senior Stephanie Dullum said. “Keep pushing yourself harder every single day.”

West Fargo faces 8-seed Devils Lake (3-12, 3-2 EDC) on Thursday at 12:00 p.m.