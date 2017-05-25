The Ashley Hunter Trial: Prosecution’s Confession Tape and Detective’s Testimony

Hunter's defense attorney challenges the validity of a video tape confession

FARGO, ND — Double–murder suspect Ashley Hunter was back in court as jurors heard a key piece of evidence, a confession on videotape.

The defense attacked the credibility of the tape and of the detectives on the case.

The prosecution presented a three hour long video tape of an interview with Ashley Hunter, where he admits to the crime on tape.

“Yeah, I did it. I did it. I showed up over there. It wasn’t the plan right away,” said Hunter on the video.

Hunter even includes details of his actions.

“Up into that part of his neck and the knife went all the way in, and that it was like everything started to be crunching like it went into his spine or something, said Hunter. “I was just swinging, just swinging.”

“Where did it hit?” asked a detective.

“I wasn’t like aiming at any particular place. I was just like ‘stop fighting back,'” said Hunter.

The prosecution showed evidence against the defendant, however, that is when his lawyers attempted to undermine the credibility of the videotaped confession.

“You tell him to tell the story from a first person–perspective. Why didn’t you just let him tell the story?” asked Samuel Gereszek, Hunter’s defense attorney.

“I was…I just wanted him to change his perspective to closer to reality,” said Detective Matt Ysteboe of the Fargo Police Department.

Hunter’s attorney questioned the ability for his defendant to remember key facts while under the influence of drugs.

“Some things can be sharper than others, depending on where they’re at…at the time,” said Ysteboe.

The defense also said the investigation excluded other suspects who also admitted to the crime too quickly.

“So you didn’t personally rule these people out?” asked Gereszek.

“Not individually, but collectively, yes,” said Ysteboe.

The day ended after Detective Ysteboe’s testimony concluded.

The case continues tomorrow morning.