Bemidji Woman Dies After Crash on Motorcycle

Dispatch was alerted about the crash on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

BEMIDJI, Minn. — A motorcycle driver is dead after crashing with a cargo van in Bemidji Township.

Authorities say 62-year-old Vicki Inkel of Bemidji was driving northbound on her motorcycle when she was hit by the eastbound van.

Inkel died at the scene.

The driver of the van has been identified as 54-year-old Thomas Kern of Bemidji.

He was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.