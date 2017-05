Grand Forks Man Identified After Fatal Head-On Crash Near Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A Grand Forks man is dead after a head-on crash west of Detroit Lakes Wednesday afternoon.

The state patrol says 32-year-old Timothy Lee crossed the center line of Highway 34, sideswiped a pickup then hit an SUV head on.

Lee died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The pickup’s driver was not hurt.