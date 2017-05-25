HS Baseball Roundup: Red River, Central Pull off Upsets

West Fargo and Davies also win opening round games.

WEST FARGO, N.D. – The high school baseball EDC tournament opened up on Thursday. (1) West Fargo defeated (8) Fargo South 7-2. (7) Grand Forks Red River upset (2) Fargo North 1-0 in 13 innings. (3) Fargo Davies beat (6) Sheyenne 6-5. (5) Grand Forks Central also pulled off an upset over (4) Shanley 2-0.

The Tournament continues Friday with (1) West Fargo playing (5) Grand Forks Central. (3) Fargo Davies plays (7) Grand Forks Red River.

All the games in the EDC tournament will be at Young Field in West Fargo.