HS Softball Roundup: Packers Cruise, Mustangs Survive in EDC Tournament

West Fargo, Sheyenne, North and Red River pick up quarterfinal wins.

FARGO, N.D. – The first day of the high school softball EDC tournament opened up on Thursday. (1) West Fargo defeated (8) Devils Lake 12-1 in 6 innings. (2) Sheyenne got all it could handle from (7) Shanley. The Mustangs won 13-11. (3) Fargo North held on to defeat (6) Valley City 10-7. (5) Grand Forks Red River pulled off the lone upset of the day defeating (4) Fargo Davies 10-3.

On Friday, (1) West Fargo will play (5) Grand Forks Red River with a spot in the state tournament on the line at 4 p.m. (2) Sheyenne will play (3) Fargo North at 6 p.m.

All games in the EDC tournament will be played at Mickelson Field.