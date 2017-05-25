KVRR’s Rob Kupec Interrupts This Message with a Much More Important Message

FARGO, ND — The Fargo Public Library’s Summer Reading Program is kicking off with the help of a familiar face.

“We interrupt with this breaking news alert with another more important breaking news alert from the city of Fargo’s mayor’s office,” said KVRR Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec.

Rob serves as anchorman, along with reporter Page Turner and a guest spot from Mayor Tim Mahoney to promote building a better world through reading.

The summer reading series runs from June 5th to August 5th with special events and prizes for reading for kids and adults.

The reading series is available at all three Fargo Library locations.