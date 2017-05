Minnesota Lawmakers Make Major Decisions on Budget Battle

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Legislative leaders have released a bill to borrow more than $1 billion for public construction projects that includes more than $250 million for transportation infrastructure.

The bonding bill is expected to be the final piece of legislation that lawmakers take up during the special session, which was envisioned as a one-day event for Tuesday but has entered its third day.

Lawmakers reconvened around noon.

They’re hoping to turn a good night’s sleep into progress on finishing off the remaining pieces of a $46 billion budget.