Monticello Woman Arrested After Police Chase

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A chase that started in Wilkin County ended near Titan Machinery in Moorhead.

The driver, 37-year-old Jessica Olson of Monticello, was arrested.

A deputy tried to stop Olson around 9 o’clock last night but she took off at speeds up to 115 miles per hour.

The chase included officers from Barnesville, Moorhead, Clay and Wilkin counties along with the state patrol.

Stop sticks were used to stop the vehicle and Olson was taken to the Wilkin County Jail for fleeing an officer.