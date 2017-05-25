Pet Connection: Meet Breezy

A breath of fresh air in the studio.

Some of us find the extremely physically fit intimidating. Others find them inspiring. With Breezy, it’s hard to find her anything but adorable.

The 2-year-old pit bull cross with the impeccable pecs of stopped by the KVRR Morning Show to visit with Emily Welker for a live in-studio appearance with handler Hannah from 4 Luv of Dog. And initially, we thought our PuppyCam operator was in for a wild ride!

Amazingly, bouncy Breezy stopped leaping and wiggling around around the minute Hannah asked her to sit for the cameras, and was faultlessly well- behaved for her entire visit. Hannah pointed out that 2 is really a “sweet spot” for many dogs in terms of their development — still young, so no health problems that come with aging, but mature enough for good training and good sense to kick in. And, like many pit bulls, in spite of her impressive physique, Breezy doesn’t require an extremely active or athletic owner to be happy. All she’s looking for is a couch and a cuddle.

So check out her profile and see whether Breezy could waft a welcome change into your life, by giving her a “furever” home.

4luvofdog.org