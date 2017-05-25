Road Crews Three Weeks Ahead on Fargo’s 32nd Avenue Project

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. -- Two people were taken to jail in Moorhead for a theft valued at $80,000. Authorities say 32-year-old Justin Marlen and 26-year-old Amber Hedstrom stole collectibles, including rare artifacts from World War I and World War… continue reading ›
RED RIVER VALLEY -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's Fiscal Year 2017 work plan includes $20 million for permanent flood protection for the Fargo-Moorhead region. The funding will support the construction of an inlet structure, as well as… continue reading ›
FARGO, ND -- There is some good news for drivers along the 32nd Avenue South project in Fargo. Work on reconstructing and widening 36th Street South will be finished ahead of the three week schedule. Crews will reopen the… continue reading ›