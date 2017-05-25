The Ashley Hunter Trial: Videotape Confession Challenged in Court

Ashley Hunter's defense attorney challenges the validity of a key piece of evidence in the prosecution's case

FARGO, ND — Double–murder suspect Ashley Hunter was back in court as jurors heard a key piece of evidence: a confession on videotape.

The defense attacked the credibility of the tape and of the detectives on the case.

This was the fourth day of Ashley Hunter’s murder trial in Fargo.

The only witness brought to the stand today by the prosecution was Fargo Police Detective Matt Ysteboe, who led the videotaped interview with Hunter hours after he was arrested.

In the video, Hunter is left alone for stretches of time and his story of the night changes multiple times.

Hunter also attempted to implicate another man, only known as “The Original” however, when detectives return, Hunter admits to the crime and gives details about his actions.

“Yeah, I did it. I did it. I showed up over there. It wasn’t the plan right away,” said Ashley Hunter on the tape.

Under cross examination, Hunter’s attorney claimed that the detectives asked Hunter to tell his story in the first person to better understand his account of the night in question.

Also, Hunter’s attorneys questioned how accurate a person’s memory can be while under the influence of drugs.

The defense also said the investigation excluded other suspects who also admitted to the crime too quickly.

The day ended after Detective Ysteboe’s testimony concluded.

The case continues tomorrow morning.

On KVRR Local News at 9, hear more from Detective Ysteboe and the alleged confession video.