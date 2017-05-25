U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Work Plan Includes Funding for Flood Protection in the F-M Area

A groundbreaking was held last month for the inlet structure near Horace

RED RIVER VALLEY — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s Fiscal Year 2017 work plan includes $20 million for permanent flood protection for the Fargo-Moorhead region.

The funding will support the construction of an inlet structure, as well as the design of further flood control features and environmental mitigation projects.

It also marked the 20th anniversary of the 1997 flood in the Red River Valley.

Future funding is uncertain since the Trump administration didn’t include federal diversion funding in its 2018 budget.