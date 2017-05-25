UND Qualifies First T&F Athlete to National Championships

Molly Detloff places in the top 12 in the hammer throw

AUSTIN, Texas (UND Athletics) – University of North Dakota junior thrower Molli Detloff made school history today, becoming the first UND student-athlete to advance to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships. She also re-wrote the school record books in the process.

Competing in the hammer throw at the NCAA Division I Outdoor West Preliminary, Detloff broke her own school record on all three of her attempts and finished fifth in the region. The top 12 finishers advanced to the national championship. The Elk River, Minn., product topped out at 213 feet, 2 inches (64.98 meters) on her third and final throw this afternoon after having entered the day holding the school record at 202-06 (61.72m).

“No one was thinking 64 meters. That might be the highest-level performance of anyone at the University this year,” said UND track and field head coach Kevin Galbraith. “Not to take away from anyone else this year – and some amazing things have happened – but that’s a historic moment. You don’t have stuff coming along like this very often.”

Detloff nipped her original school record on her first throw of the day, hitting a mark of 203-9 (62.19m), and followed up on her second throw with another school-record distance of 211-1 (64.35m). She is the only athlete in UND track and field history – male or female – to surpass 200 feet in the hammer throw.

“She has become the flag bearer for this program going forward,” said Galbraith. “She’s the archetype for what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Detloff will also compete on Friday in the discus, with a chance to advance to nationals in a pair of events. She entered regional competition ranked 18th in the discus. Fellow UND thrower Katelyn Weber will compete in the shot put on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, UND sophomore Kyley Foster tied for 29th in the pole vault after having entered the meet ranked 44th in the pole vault. The Detroit Lakes, Minn., native topped out at 12 feet, 11.5 inches (3.95m) today.

“She cleared just under her personal-best bar. She had a good day,” said Galbraith. “That might get lost in Molli’s shadow, but that was just shy of her best jump. I think she competed really well.”

The NCAA Division I Outdoor Championships take place June 7-10 in Eugene, Ore.