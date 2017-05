Woman Charged After Crashing Vehicle into Tree in Cass County

GARDNER, ND — A woman is charged with DUI after crashing her vehicle into a tree.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 2:30 this morning on County Road 81 near Gardner.

They say 45-year-old Carlene Smith drove off the road, hit an embankment and went airborne into a tree.

Smith was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown into the back seat and hurt.

Her condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.