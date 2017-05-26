Ashley Hunter’s Trial Continues with Former Partner Taking the Stand

Megan Wartman takes the witness stand in the Hunter murder trial

FARGO, N.D. — The double murder trial of Ashley Hunter ends its first week after hearing from a witness who says she was there when it started. Hunter’s former partner, Megan Wartman, took the witness stand this morning.

Wartman claims to have been in the house at the time of Clarence Flower’s death.

She says Hunter tried to frame her in Flower’s death by having her touch the murder weapon and also making her write a suspicious note for the police.

She told the court when she arrived at the scene, it was too late for Flowers, and Hunter was calling for help.

“He said, ‘Megan help me. Megan help me please.’ And then he was like, ‘Megan!’ And I shot up and grabbed my phone and ran to the room,” said Wartman.

The trial will resume next Tuesday.

It expected to take another week until a decision is made.