Bison Baseball Still Alive, Face ORU for Summit Title

NDSU defeats SDSU in Summit League Tournament.

TULSA, Okla. – The North Dakota State University baseball team advanced to its fourth Summit League Baseball Championship game in program history with an 8-2 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Friday, May 26, at J.L. Johnson Stadium on the Oral Roberts University campus.

The second-seeded Bison (31-24) will take on top-seeded Oral Roberts in the championship contest at noon on Saturday, May 27, at J.L. Johnson Stadium. NDSU will have to defeat ORU twice in order to claim The Summit League Baseball Championship and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Senior outfielder Ben Petersen finished a triple shy of the cycle, tallying three hits with a double and two-run home run, and finished with three RBIs, three runs scored and two walks to lead NDSU at the plate. Junior infielder Mason Pierzchalski added a pair of hits and two runs scored, and sophomore outfielder Alec Abercrombie tallied a game-high three walks.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Jordan Harms (4-7) earned the win on the mound for North Dakota State after allowing two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks in a career-high eight innings pitched and 132 pitches.

NDSU gained an early advantage after plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning when JT Core hit a two-out, two-run single to right field.

The Bison added another run in the bottom of the second on after Pierzchalski scored Drew Fearing on an RBI single to center field.

North Dakota State scored two more runs in the fifth inning to build its lead to 5-0 after Piezchalski walked to leadoff the frame and Petersen hit a towering homer to right field. It was his team-high ninth home run of the season.

NDSU increased its lead to 8-0 with a trio of runs in the bottom of the sixth. Petersen belted a double off the right field wall to score Fearing, before Logan Busch knocked a two-run single to center field, plating Petersen and Pierzchalski.

The Jackrabbits (26-24) plated a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to cut the Bison lead to 8-2.

Outfielder Josh Kunzmann collected a pair of hits to lead the Jacks in the batter’s box, while Hunter Even (2-3) suffered the loss on the mound after giving up two earned runs on one hit with two walks in 2/3 of an inning.

The Bison drew 10 walks in the game and only struck out four times. NDSU also turned a pair of double plays to increase its single-season record total to 53.