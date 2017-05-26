Body, Car Pulled from Lake Bronson Believed to be Missing Kittson County Woman

Carlson disappeared on October 2nd, 2013 after leaving her aunt's home in Karlstad

LAKE BRONSON — The nearly four year search for a missing Kittson County woman may be over.

Authorities said they pulled a car registered to Dawn Carlson out of a river channel near Lake Bronson State Park.

They said there was a body inside the 2001 Mercury Sable along with a purse with Carlson’s identification.

Authorities said the car was found in about 13 feet of water near Highway 10 after a scheduled search of nearby bodies of water.

In a 2015 interview with KVRR Local News, Dawn’s family said she was on her way to an appointment but never made it and officially declared her missing on October 5th.

