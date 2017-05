Coach of the Week: Shanley Soccer’s Lance Hansen

The Deacons are the 3-seed going into the EDC Tournament

FARGO, N.D. — Shanley-Oak Grove’s girls soccer team is the 3-seed in the EDC Tournament.

Head coach Lance Hansen is in his third year leading the Deacons (10-2-4, 9-2-3 EDC), and he is the KVRR Coach of the Week.