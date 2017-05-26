Am Fam HS Play of the Week Nominees: May 26th

Wosick's throw vs. Brooks' Robbery

FARGO, N.D. – The nominees for the American Family Insurance High School Play of the Week are a couple of gems from the baseball diamond at Young field.

Play number one comes from Shanley’s Miles Wosick who throws out a runner at the plate against Grand Forks Central.

Play number two is from Davies’ Jonathan Brooks who made a diving catch in the outfield.

Vote for your favorite on @kvrrsports twitter poll and the one found on our website. The winner will be revealed on Monday.