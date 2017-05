HS Baseball Roundup: West Fargo, Davies Clinch State Tournament Births

West Fargo will play Davies for the EDC Title on Saturday.

WEST FARGO, N.D. – The EDC baseball tournament continued on Friday. (1) West Fargo defeated (5) Grand Forks Central 6-2 to advance to the EDC title game. (3) Fargo Davies held off (7) Grand Forks Red River 7-4. Davies will face West Fargo for the EDC title game on Saturday in West Fargo. Both have already clinched a spot in the Class A State Tournament.