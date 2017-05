HS Softball Roundup: West Fargo, Fargo North advance to EDC Title Game

West Fargo and Fargo North punch tickets to state tournament.

FARGO, N.D. – The EDC softball tournament continued on Friday at Mickelson fields. (1) West Fargo defeated (5) Grand Forks Red River 9-0 to advance to the EDC title game. In the other semifinal (3) Fargo North upended (2) Sheyenne 7-2. Fargo North advances to the EDC title game to take on West Fargo on Saturday at 3 p.m.