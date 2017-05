Jail Break Outside Of Twin Cities

Lino Lakes, MN – The Minnesota Department of Corrections reports an offender at the MCF-Lino Lakes has taken control of a 2011 White Ford van with Minnesota license plate #937 EPJ, with multiple offenders in the vehicle.

Five offenders are at large.

Public should not approach the vehicle and immediately call 911.