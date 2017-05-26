MN Legislature Passes $46 Billion Dollar Budget

The Legislature approved the budget just before 3 a.m. Friday.
Joe Radske

ST. PAUL, MN – Minnesota’s lawmakers have passed a $46 billion budget after three extra days in session, several sleepless nights and some horse-trading.

The Legislature approved the budget just before 3 a.m. Friday.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt says, ”there’s no question that it was a grind.”

The broad budget agreement would put $650 million toward tax relief, expand preschool offerings by $50 million and dedicate $300 million to fix roads and bridges.

Gov. Mark Dayton faces pressure from Democratic allies to veto several of the budget bills, including the tax bill, which they warn would harm the state’s finances.

He plans to hold a news conference later Friday.

Related Post

Minnesota Lawmakers Work To Finalize Budget As Dea...
North Dakota Lawmakers Hope for Productive Session
Governor Dayton Threatening Vetoes Over Possible S...
Countdown Continues: Still No Budget for Minnesota

You Might Like

Jail Break Outside Of Twin Cities

Lino Lakes, MN - The Minnesota Department of Corrections reports an offender at the MCF-Lino Lakes has taken control of a 2011 White Ford van with Minnesota license plate #937 EPJ, with multiple offenders in the vehicle. Five offenders are… continue reading ›