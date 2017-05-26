RedHawks Preparing for their First Home Game

Fans Can Expect To See A New Backstop Net At Monday's Game

FARGO, N.D. — Grab your glove and baseball cap because the there’s only a few more days until the RedHawks have their first home game.

This season, you may see some new things in their ballpark including an improved backstop net, a gourmet pretzel stand, and a new beer stand.

The backstop net will now go past each dug out, protecting all of the reserved seats, part of the general admission, and the third base red reserve.

The RedHawks hopes that this will make the ballpark safer.

“You always want to make sure that safety is taken care of and that’s a big concern and it should improve that a little bit and it’s still going to be a quality net, it should be easy to see through and be big league standards,” said Michael Larson, RedHawks Assistant General Manager.

The RedHawks first home will take place this Monday at 6 pm.

A link with their full schedule can be found here.