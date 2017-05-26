The Search For Dawn Carlson May Have Come to an End

Carlson's car and identification was found in a river along with a body

KITTSON COUNTY, Minn., — The search for a missing Lake Bronson woman may be over tonight.

Dawn Carlson disappeared in October 2013.

She was last seen leaving her aunt’s house in Karlstad.

Thursday night, law enforcement pulled a 2001 Mercury Sable belonging to Carlson out of a river channel.

Inside of the car a purse with Carlson’s identification was found along with a body.

It was something Carlson’s family had no idea was coming.

“I still just kind of feel in disbelief you know because you wait for, you’ve been waiting for three-and-a-half years to find out something and then they tell you they found a car and it was under water,” said DeAnn Carlson, Dawn’s sister.

The Kittson County Sheriff says her car was found in about 13 feet of water south of Lake Bronson State Park.

“You kind of hope it’s her and then you hope it’s not her. Cause you still want a little bit of hope that something…she could have ran away,” said Carlson.

DeAnn says Dawn had struggled with her mental health for years and even battled depression.

DeAnn says she and her family feel a sense of closure with the news of Dawn’s recovery.

“That’s one thing my mother wanted, to know one way or the other what happened to her,” said Carlson.

The family says they are thankful for everyone who has taken the time to search for Dawn over the past three and half years.